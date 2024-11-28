USD/ILS Analysis Today 28/11: Holds Near Lows (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The USD/ILS is near the 3.65100 mark as of this writing. Today's trading in the USD/ILS will be very light due to the U.S Thanksgiving holiday.

Tomorrow many Israeli institutions are closed which also means volumes will remain light into the weekend. Having said this, the USD/ILS has definitely broken lower and the ability to cascade beneath the 3.70000 ratio this Monday was important.

The USD/ILS has kept up its bearish trend, and this has happened even as the Israeli central has said for the moment that it will keep its interest rate policy in place because of headwinds still being created by concerns for the Israeli economy. However, the ability to sign a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon earlier this week helped behavioral sentiment surrounding the Israeli Shekel, creating for the moment at least less volatile worries about the Middle East conflict/ILS Support in Question Now as Lower Price are Seen

The ability of the USD/ILS to maintain its lower stance since moving below the 3.70000 ratio is important. The past couple of days of trading have now seen the 3.65000 level become a target, but lower depths were tested when the 3.62300 vicinity was briefly challenged. Because of the light trading volume which will dominate today, USD/ILS should not venture to far out into the waters if they are trying to pursue a sustained price action.

Behavioral sentiment surround the trading of the USD/ILS has certainly taken on a more positive stance per the outcome of the U.S election and victory for Donald Trump. However there economic concerns regarding growth that will now start to effect mid-term outlook for the USD/ILS. Support levels around the 3.63000 to 3.60000 may be viewed as the lower part of its potential depth in the coming days and week Volumes and Speculative Positions in the USD/ILS



Next week's opening in the USD/ILS will provide opportunities to test what occurs today and tomorrow, particularly if a move outside of the current lower price range is attained.

Moves higher in the USD/ILS that test resistance may be a good place to look for some downside. However, traders need to use quick hitting targets because the lack of real volume in Forex may lead to sudden reversals.

Holiday trading volumes today and tomorrow will make trading the USD/ILS tricky. Traders who want to look for more additional downside cannot be blamed, but they should not get overly ambitious.

USD/ILS Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 3.65400

Current Support: 3.64850

High Target: 3.66100

Low Target: 3.63900

