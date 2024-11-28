Royal Court Chief Checks On Royal Initiatives In Karak

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In conjunction with King Abdullah's visit to Karak, , on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi visited projects being implemented under Royal directives in Karak.

Issawi, who is also head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal Initiatives, visited key projects and met with local communities during his field visits, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In the Mujib area, Issawi checked on El Zay Ready Wear Co‎, a project launched under a Royal initiative to establish satellite branches and units.

The Satellite Branches Initiative was launched in 2008 to establish production hubs within villages and governorates. To date, 30 such projects have been launched, providing more than 9,700 jobs across the Kingdom.

In the Lajoun area, Issawi visited a fodder cultivation project, a Royal initiative in agricultural development managed by the Lajoun Cooperative Society.

Speaking to the press, Issawi stressed that these projects are directly in line with King Abdullah's vision to increase agricultural productivity nationwide.

He also pointed out that Royal directives focus on enhancing the role of cooperatives in implementing income-generating agricultural projects.

The aim of such initiatives is to support local development and improve the living standards of families in these areas, he added.

According to Issawi, the Satellite Branches Initiative is a "strategic" effort to create jobs for young people, reduce poverty and unemployment, and empower local communities through sustainable economic growth.

These projects are seen as "key contributors" to the Kingdom's development, increasing productivity and raising the standards of living for many Jordanians, he added.