India Plans Massive Expansion In Coal Mining With 36 New Projects

New Delhi, Nov 28 (KNN) In a significant development for India's sector, Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy has revealed plans for substantial growth in coal operations over the next five years.

State-owned Coal India Ltd is set to develop 36 new mining projects, marking a strategic expansion of the country's coal production infrastructure.

According to a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the mining landscape will see contributions from multiple state-owned entities.

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is poised to develop seven new mines, while NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) plans to open two new blocks, demonstrating a coordinated approach to national coal production.

The Coal Ministry has made substantial progress in block allocation, having distributed a total of 175 coal blocks nationwide.

Of these, 65 blocks have received mine opening permissions, with 54 currently operational. This indicates a robust framework for systematic coal exploration and extraction.

Production figures underscore the sector's growth trajectory. In the fiscal year 2023-24, coal production reached 997.8 million tonnes, a significant increase from 893.191 million tonnes in the previous year, reflecting a robust upward trend in national coal output.

While the expansion presents economic opportunities, the projects are not without environmental considerations.

Coal mining projects typically require extensive land acquisition, often involving forest areas, which can lead to habitat displacement and potential livelihood disruptions.

Recognising these challenges, the ministry mandates a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for each project, ensuring thorough evaluation of both pre and post-mining environmental conditions.

