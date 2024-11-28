Tripura CM Warns Against Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Nov 28 (IANS) Tripura Chief Manik Saha on Thursday warned against on minorities in Bangladesh and emphasised the need to protect them.

The Chief Minister while addressing the concluding function of the 7-day-long statewide 'Namo Yuva Yatra' at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan here emphasised the importance of securing Sanatan Dharma.

He said:“The Bangladesh matter is an international issue. Our central leadership has communicated and sent their message on this. Similarly, we must also urge restraint and ask for the protection of minority Hindus in Bangladesh.”

“We are monitoring the situation closely, and I have already spoken to the Director General of Police (Amitabh Ranjan) to keep a close watch on the borders to ensure no intruders cross over into Indian territory,” Saha said.

Criticising opposition parties“for their silence on the Bangladesh issue,” the Chief Minister said:“They only speak about Iraq and similar issues, taking to the streets, but on this matter, they remain silent.”

Saha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always said that without unity among youths, the development of the country is not possible, and the country cannot become powerful.

“Thursday's rally was great. I joined the huge bike rally and encouraged the Yuva Shakti. Everyone is happy. We believe in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. We have raised the slogan of making Tripura drug-free, and we will fulfil it,” he stated.

He also responded to criticism from opposition parties, including the CPI-M and Congress, in which he said that they claimed the BJP has no grassroots support.

Saha, also former state BJP President, said that the election results have proven where the BJP stands.

He said that under the leadership of Modi, the BJP has achieved resounding victories in Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, yet, they continue to shout baselessly.

“Let them shout, we have no problem. PM Modi always speaks about the development of the country and the Tripura government is working in the same direction. We are moving forward with development.”

Saha urged the youths not to waste their lives aligning with opposition parties.

“I urge the youths who have spent their lives with the opposition to join the BJP as the membership drive is still ongoing. Don't miss this opportunity.

Youths should not fall into the trap of the opposition. We believe in democracy, and we work based on democratic principles,” he said.