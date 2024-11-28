TN: Vijay Announces Rs 2 Lakh Solatium To Families Of Accident Victims

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) Tamil superstar and chief of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay, announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in accidents during the first state of the party.

The families of six deceased individuals will receive the compensation.

Additionally, the TVK has announced that, depending on the situation of the affected families, further assistance will be provided.

The party also pledged to cover the educational expenses of the victims' children.

The six individuals who passed away include advocate 'Ghilli' VL Srinivasan, youth wing leader of Tiruchy South District JK Vijaykalai, vice-president of the same district, and party supporters Vasanthakumar, Riyaz, Udayakumar, and Charles, who died from breathing difficulties during the event.

In his condolence message, K. Vijay stated:“It is shocking and painful that they are not with us today. The work they have done for the party will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray to God that their souls rest in peace.”

It may be recalled that more than three lakh people, including fans and supporters from across Tamil Nadu, gathered at the venue of the first state-level conference of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) on October 27, 2024.

Although Vijay announced his political debut on February 2 this year by declaring the name of his party, this event marked the first time he delivered a political speech outlining the party's ideology and policies.

Vijay also shared his vision for Tamil Nadu, stating he had a“grand plan” to take the state to a“new level.”

The actor's entry into politics is expected to make the 2026 elections a crowded affair in Tamil Nadu. The state, which traditionally saw bipolar contests between the DMK and AIADMK, is now moving towards a multi-cornered race.

The upcoming elections are likely to feature competition among the DMK, AIADMK, BJP, NTK, and Vijay's TVK.

Vijay will face significant challenges in carving out political space amidst established leaders like Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, younger leaders like Udhayanidhi Stalin, and BJP state president K. Annamalai