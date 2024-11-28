Thanksgiving 2024: Hot Frosty, Friends, Black Friday And More Here Is What To Watch On OTT Platforms

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Thanksgiving is the perfect time to gather with family and friends, indulge in a hearty feast, and cozy up for a movie or TV marathon. This year, streaming platforms are serving up an exciting mix of holiday-themed rom-coms, classic sitcoms, animated favorites for kids, and even some gripping dramas.
Whether you're looking for a nostalgic trip with Friends, a magical love story like Hot Frosty, or the hilarity of a horror-comedy like Black Friday, there's something for everyone.
Here's a curated list of must-watch titles on OTT platforms to make your Thanksgiving even more entertaining.
Festive Rom-Com: Hot Frosty
Starring Lacy Chabert, Hot Frosty follows a widow who magically brings a snowman to life, humorously named Jack Snowman (Dustin Milligan). Perfect for a cozy holiday night.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Classic Comedy Marathon: Friends
TBS hosts a six-hour marathon of Thanksgiving-themed Friends episodes, including iconic ones like“The One with the Football” and“The One With the Thanksgiving Flashbacks.”
Where to Watch: TBS, 12:30 to 6 p.m. ET
Horror-Comedy: Black Friday
This 2021 horror-comedy starring Bruce Campbell and Ivana Baquero follows toy store employees battling an alien parasite during Black Friday chaos.
Where to Watch: Prime Video, Roku Channel
Reality Baking Show: Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking
Expert bakers craft magical Potter-themed creations in this cozy reality competition hosted by the Weasley twins.
Where to Stream: Max, airing on Food Network at 8 p.m. on Nov. 28
Classic Thanksgiving Comedy: Planes, Trains and Automobiles
This 1987 John Hughes film stars Steve Martin and John Candy as mismatched travelers trying to get home for Thanksgiving.
Where to Watch: Pluto TV, Hulu
