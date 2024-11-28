Uber Eats Delivery Turns Into Drug Bust: Driver Uncovers Hidden Marijuana Package In Washington

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Uber Eats driver in Washington Township, New Jersey, made a surprising discovery on Sunday (November 24) when she picked up what appeared to be a regular food delivery but turned out to be something far more suspicious.

The driver, according to a report in abc6, was dispatched to deliver a package that appeared to contain a burrito meal, which included a box of soup mix, and a bottle of water.

However, as she drove towards the delivery location, she became suspicious due to an unusual odor coming from the bag. As per the report, the driver suspected the smell resembled marijuana and decided to stop at Fries Mill Road to inspect the package further.

Upon examination by local authorities, police confirmed, as per the report, that the contents were not food. Instead of a burrito, the package contained an ounce of marijuana. The“burrito” had no typical ingredients like meat, beans, or rice, and was found to be a cleverly disguised drug package.

Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik confirmed that the package was seized as evidence and that an investigation was underway to identify the source and intended recipient. Authorities believe the delivery was likely part of a larger scheme to use Uber Eats as an illicit delivery service.

An Uber spokesperson reportedly expressed concern over the incident, describing it as“deeply disturbing.” The company has urged its drivers to stay alert and report any suspicious packages or deliveries to local authorities.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to track down the individuals involved in the attempted drug delivery.