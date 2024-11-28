Rajasthan: Scope Of Mukhya Mantri Free Medicine Scheme To Be Increased

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 28 (IANS) The Rajasthan is set to expand the scope of the Mukhya Mantri Free Scheme, as announced during a meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited Managing Director Neha Giri, focused on enhancing the scheme's offerings.

Several key decisions were made to update the essential medicine list by including new drugs and re-categorising existing ones. The discussion emphasised incorporating medicines vital for treating various diseases. Medical and experts provided valuable insights on the availability, requirements, and supply chain of medicines.

Giri highlighted that 390 medicines were evaluated during the meeting. Based on the decisions, new medicines will soon be added to the essential medicine list, ensuring better access for patients at nearby medical institutions.

Currently, approximately 4.5 lakh patients benefit daily from the Mukhya Mantri Free Nirogi Dawa Scheme. The initiative operates efficiently through e-medicine software, ensuring seamless supply, distribution, and maintenance of medicines. Presently, 1,240 medicines, 428 surgical items, and 156 sutures are available under the scheme.

For the financial year 2024-25, a budget allocation of ₹2,122 crore has been earmarked to support and enhance the scheme's implementation, officials stated.