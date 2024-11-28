Tension In Kolkata During Protest March Against Arrest Of ISKCON Monk In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 28 (IANS) Tensions prevailed near Beckbagan Circus area in south Kolkata on Thursday over a protest march organized by Hindu Jagran Manch against the arrest of International Society For Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) monk and spokesperson of Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote Chinmoy Krishna Das, popularly known as Chinmoy Prabhu.

The rally started from Sealdah in central Kolkata and was supposed to end in front of the office of Bangladesh Deputy High Commission near the Park Circus area in Kolkata.

The participants in the rally also protested the reported and atrocities against the minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

As the rally was stopped near the office of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, a commotion broke out as the protesters tried to break through the police barricades and proceed.

The police had to resort to cane-charges to dispel the protesters. A policeman was reportedly injured in the clashes.

On Wednesday, the West Bengal unit of BJP led by the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari organised a similar protest rally and also submitted a memorandum at the office of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission.

Adhikari has already demanded the closure of cross-border trade between India and Bangladesh and denial of all sorts of visas including medical visas to all Bangladeshi citizens till the time Chinmoy Prabhu is released.

ISKCON Kolkata vice-president and spokesman Radharaman Das, on Thursday has claimed that the ISKCON devotees at Bangladesh are being targeted by the army and police there. One more monk associated with ISKCON Swarup Das has been arrested there, he said.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh had blamed BJP for the ruckus over the protest rally on Thursday.

"The BJP is trying to create tension over the issue here for narrow political motives," Ghosh said.