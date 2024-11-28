Umerov Names Key Decisions By Partners On Military Assistance To Ukraine In 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov has outlined the key results of meetings and negotiations held this autumn with partner countries on military assistance to Ukraine in 2025.

He announced this on his page, according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of numerous meetings and negotiations conducted throughout the autumn, we now have outcomes that will strengthen the Defense Forces in 2025," Umerov said.

He highlighted key achievements that will bolster Ukraine's positions in 2025:



Baltic States: Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia will allocate 0.25% of their GDP to support Ukraine.

United Kingdom: Allocating GBP 3 billion annually until 2031.

Denmark: EUR 8.7 billion by 2028, with EUR 2.2 billion in 2025 for military assistance, including joint projects and investments under the "Danish Model 2.0."

EU: Early in the year, we will receive a second tranche of EUR 1.9 billion for military aid to procure ammunition, air defense systems, missiles, and support our defense industry.

NATO: Up to EUR 500 million as part of the Alliance's Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine in 2025.

Netherlands: EUR 4 billion for the period 2024–2026.

Germany: EUR 4 billion in direct military assistance.

Norway: Increasing support to NOK 30 billion ($2.7 billion).

United States: $5.5 billion in military aid allocated. Sweden: A three-year framework program of SEK 75 billion ($7.5 billion), equivalent to $2.5 billion annually.

"In recent weeks, we have held several important meetings with our allies focused on identifying key defense needs, analyzing previous assistance, and developing new formats of cooperation," Umerov said.

He added that one example of new alliances is the coalition "Northern Group + Ukraine": 12 countries - Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, and the United Kingdom - joining forces to strengthen Ukraine's security.

"We are also continuing active work within the Capabilities Coalitions in the Ramstein format," Umerov said.

He stressed that a separate focus is on the development of Ukraine's defense industry.

Conditions have already been created for:



the production of long-range missiles and drones

the manufacture of 155-mm ammunition

the localization of production for air defense systems, missiles, heavy armored vehicles, and artillery the development of robotic complexes, electronic warfare systems, and radars

"The 'Danish model' of purchasing Ukrainian products for the needs of the Defense Forces has proven its effectiveness by investing in our defense sector," Umerov said.

He stressed that Ukraine is confidently strengthening its positions on all fronts thanks to the heroism of Ukrainian service members and the unwavering support of its allies.

"Together, we are bringing victory over the Russian invaders closer and ensuring security in Europe," he said.

Umerov also thanked all partners for their commitment to shared values.

"Our goal is a just peace and victory," he said.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Defense Ministry