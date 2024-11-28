Shivraj Chouhan Tells Officials To Ensure Farmers Get High Quality Fertilisers, Seeds And Pesticides

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Union Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed officials to ensure that the country's farmers get good quality fertilisers, seeds and pesticides "under all circumstances".

During a department-wise review of his ministry, Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted that farmers often complain about receiving poor quality inputs that results in significant losses.

He instructed officials to implement concrete measures to effectively control the distribution of fake or inferior pesticides, fertilisers, and seeds.

The Union Minister told the officers to take strict and effective action against the culprits for the larger welfare of the farmers.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said that he would soon talk to the state governments about this, so that effective action is taken continuously at the state level. Those who are found guilty should be punished severely deter such heinous acts.

During the review, it came to light that effective action is not being taken even at the level of investigation and prosecution in many states. Most of the guilty people are acquitted or receive very little punishment.

The Minister said that he would also talk to the Chief Ministers and Agriculture Ministers of states to take effective action in this regard.

In the case of substandard fertilisers, seeds and pesticides, strict action should be taken against big sellers and manufacturers and existing laws, rules and procedures should be used effectively.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also added that all concerned departments should jointly run a campaign to ensure good quality of pesticides and fertilisers.

The Union Minister directed the officials to prepare an action plan for running a joint campaign which can be effectively implemented by the state governments across the country without any delay in the interest of crores of farmers.

He also said that inputs should also be taken from farmers in this regard, because their crops are damaged due to poor quality inputs which affects their earnings.

The Union Minister said that in view of the upcoming crop season, farmers should get relief in this regard.

For this, he will soon discuss with the Chief Ministers and Ministers of the states, because mainly effective measures have to be taken at the state level.