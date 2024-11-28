Krystle D'souza- Munawar Faruqui Wrap ‘First Copy’ In Mauritius

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Television Krystle D'Souza and comedian Munawar Faruqui have wrapped up the shoot for their upcoming project,“First Copy," in Mauritius.

The duo recently shared the exciting update with their fans on social media, marking the end of the film's production. D'Souza and Faruqui have completed filming for their much-anticipated web series. The final leg of production took place in the picturesque locale of Mauritius.

A photo from the final day of shooting is already making waves online, featuring Munawar, Krystle, and Ashi Singh enjoying a moment of relaxation on a boat. The Bigg Boss 17 winner is venturing into acting with "First Copy" which marks his acting debut. While teasing fans about his debut web project, the comedian shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set on his social media in August, captioning it,“New Journey.”

Reflecting on this journey, Munawar shared,“This journey has been nothing short of incredible. Wrapping up First Copy in Mauritius feels surreal-like the perfect culmination of all the hard work, creativity, and passion poured into this project. The character, the story, and this breathtaking location made the experience truly special. I've grown so much as a performer and as a person through this process. May Allah guide and bless us all. I can't wait for everyone to see what we've created.”

On a related note,“First Copy”, directed by Farhan P. Zamma and produced by Salt media and RVCJ, will take viewers back to the late 1990s, exploring the underground film piracy scene during the DVD era. Munawar portrays a morally grey character navigating this shadowy world in the show.

The teaser for the series was released during Eid, and it offered a nostalgic glimpse into the late '90s when DVDs were at their peak.

Meanwhile, Faruqui won the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 17 in 2022, and before that, he appeared on the show“Lock Upp 1.”

On the other hand, Krystle is widely known for her roles in the daily soaps like“Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai,”“Ek Nayi Pehchaan”, "Brahmarakshas,” and“Belan Wali Bahu.” She made her web debut with“Fittrat” in 2019 and film debut with“Chehre” in 2021.