Qatar Airways Enters New Aviation Venture, Secures Honeywell A350 APU Contract

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New endeavour will create economic value through jobs and significant revenue for Qatar Airways

The airline targets 2028 for first Auxiliary Power Unit to enter brand new, cutting-edge technical facility

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has been selected by Honeywell as an official Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) provider for the Airbus A350's Auxiliary Power Units (APUs). This license – the first in the Middle East and Africa region for the HGT1700 APU – represents a significant achievement and establishes Qatar Airways as a pivotal player in the aviation MRO business regionally and globally.

This agreement underscores Qatar's Vision 2030 objectives, focusing on economic diversification and advancing Qatar as a centre for aerospace innovation. This project has impacts far beyond aviation, by generating upwards of 50 high-skilled jobs. These jobs will ensure the development of Qatari talent, and also act as a magnet for the best and brightest engineers to come to work and live in Qatar. In turn, this will bring further economic benefits, as Qatar Airways strengthens the nation's skilled workforce.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“This milestone marks a transformative step for Qatar Airways, as we enter the MROsector. Alongside servicing our own fleet's APUs, we'll also generatenew revenue streams by offering maintenance services to third-parties. This partnership not only reinforces our position as an industry leader but also enhances our profitability and capacity to deliver exceptional service to our partners.”

Honeywell Global, High Growth Regions President and CEO, Mr. Anant Maheshwari, said:“By offering local MRO services for our HGT1700 APU through Qatar Airways' aftermarket capabilities, we are underscoring our commitment to localisation across the Middle East, providing international operators with fast access to the services they need to support the region's rapidly growing aviation sector.”

The HGT1700 APU, housed in the tail section of the Airbus A350, supplies crucial electric and pneumatic power for multiple onboard systems, including the aircraft's main engines. Through this agreement, each year, Qatar Airways will generate revenue and save on servicing costs for its own fleet. This development also aligns with Qatar's commitment to fostering an aviation and technology hub within the region.

As part of this collaboration, Qatar Airways will design and construct a cutting-edge MRO facility to service Honeywell's advanced HGT1700 APU. This milestone places Qatar Airways within a select group of global MRO providers authorised to conduct these specialised services, reinforcing its reputation as an emerging leader in the aviation maintenance sector. Equipped with environmentally advanced, energy-efficient technology, this state-of-the-art facility will set new benchmarks in maintenance excellence. Completion is anticipated by 2028.

Through this partnership, Qatar Airways also becomes an official Honeywell Channel Partner, marking a new era in which it can now extend maintenance services for Honeywell products. Qatar Airways is accelerating the project timeline to induct its first APU into the facility by 2028.