Putin: Oreshnik Missile In Production, Ukraine War's Outcome Undeterred

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- President Vladimir announced on Thursday the serial production of the new Oreshnik missile -- an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) -- a step countering western intervention into the war in the Ukraine, which he said would change the conflict's outcome.

Speaking to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, Putin stressed that any western backing to the Ukrainian would not change the war, saying that such action would be considered as a direct involvement in operations and a foreign threat.

He affirmed that the new Oreshnik missile, which speed exceeds Mach 10, was part of the Russian military preparation for the current challenges of the war.

On the military situation in the Ukraine, Putin said that the Russian armed forces carried out intensive strikes in the last two days using 100 missiles and 466 attack aircrafts against Ukrainian military and manufacturing infrastructures.

Putin's statements came at a time when CSTO members were looking to reinforce stability in the Eurasia region, experts said.

The CSTO was founded in 1992 after the fall of the Soviet Union and it aims at reinforcing military and political cooperation amongst members Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Armenia. (end)

