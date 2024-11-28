Conductive Inks Market Is Slated To Develop At A Slow 4.2% CAGR Through 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford,USA, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Conductive Inks size will attain a value of USD 3.82 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Growing demand for printed and rising investments in electronic device are slated to be prime factors driving conductive inks market growth. Surging popularity of device miniaturization and the use of nanotechnology are also expected to alter the future conductive inks market outlook. Download a detailed overview: Browse in-depth TOC on "Conductive Inks Market"

Use of Conductive Inks in Photovoltaic Applications is Slated to Bring in Most Revenue for Market Players

Rapidly surging demand for photovoltaic products owing to the rising popularity of solar energy and sustainability are slated to aid the dominance of this segment. Conductive inks are used to print contacts, bus bars, and grids on solar cells and panels. Advancements in solar energy technologies and the rising popularity of renewable energy around the world are also estimated to bolster revenue generation for conductive ink companies in the long run.

Demand for Carbon Nanotube Conductive Inks is Slated to Rise at a Robust Pace Going Forward

The high mechanical strength and superior conductivity of carbon nanotubes has allowed them to become highly popular conductive inks in the electronics industry. The growing use of carbon nanotube inks in the creation of printed electronics, sensors, touchscreens, and energy storage devices is estimated to create new opportunities for all conductive ink companies across the study period and beyond.

North America is Estimated to Spearhead the Global Sales of Conductive inks

The presence of a strong technological infrastructure and rapid adoption of advanced technologies allows North America to lead the global conductive inks market forecast. Surging demand for different types of electronics across multiple industry verticals and presence of key conductive inks companies are also contributing to the high market share of this region. Canada and the United States are forecasted to be key countries for conductive inks providers operating in the North American region through 2031.

Conductive Inks Market Insights:

Drivers



Surging demand for printed electronics

Advancements in printed electronics and nanotechnologies Rising emphasis on device miniaturization

Restraints



Fluctuations in costs of raw materials required for conductive inks manufacturing High costs of silver conductive inks

Prominent Players in Conductive Inks Market

The following are the Top Conductive Inks Market Companies



DuPont (USA)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Sun Chemical Corporation (USA)

Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany)

Johnson Matthey Plc (UK)

NovaCentrix (USA)

Poly-Ink (South Korea)

Creative Materials Inc. (USA)

Conductive Compounds Inc. (USA) Vorbeck Materials Corporation (USA)

Key Questions Answered in Conductive Inks Market Report

Which market trends are projected to create new opportunities in the future?

Who are the leading conductive ink companies as per this market analysis?

Which region holds a dominant stance as per this market forecast?

How can conductive ink providers make silver inks affordable for end users?

This report provides the following insights:



Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for printed electronics, increasing emphasis on device miniaturization), restraints (high costs of silver conductive inks, fluctuations in pricing of raw materials), and opportunities (use of nanotechnology to create novel conductive inks) influencing the growth of Conductive Inks market. Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.



Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Conductive Inks market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets. Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

