Egyptian Prime Minister Reviews Electricity Sector Project Progress

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Mostafa Madbouly convened a meeting Tuesday to assess the progress of several key projects within the electricity sector. The meeting included Minister of Electricity and Mahmoud Essmat, Deputy Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Sabah Mashaly, CEO of the New and Renewable Energy Authority Ahmed El-Khayat, Chairperson of the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company Mona Rizk, and officials from a consulting office.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of electricity sector projects, particularly those that align with the government's plan to increase the production and sustainability of new and renewable energy sources. He further highlighted their role in stabilising electrical grids to support national development goals.

Mohamed El-Homsani, the official spokesperson for the Cabinet, said discussions focused on several important projects, most notably the Egyptian-Saudi electrical interconnection project. The meeting reviewed the progress of various components of this project, including overhead lines and submarine cables. A detailed update was provided on the 500 kV DC Egyptian-Saudi interconnection station in Badr City, along with the planned schedule for its completion.

The meeting also included an overview of recent developments in land allocation for renewable energy initiatives. A total of 42,600 square kilometers has been designated for these projects. The locations of planned renewable energy projects through 2040 were examined.

El-Homsani added that the meeting included a progress report on wind power generation projects in the West Gulf of Suez, South Hurghada and Zaafarana regions, along with updates on solar power generation projects.

The status of green hydrogen production projects and related byproducts was also addressed. The meeting included discussion on framework agreements and memorandums of understanding that have been established. The handover of land to companies undertaking these projects, both in pilot and initial phases, was also reviewed.

The meeting concluded with a review of several land plots currently under consideration in collaboration with the National Center for the Utilization of State Lands. The goal is to leverage these areas for additional electricity generation projects using renewable energy sources, according to the spokesperson.



