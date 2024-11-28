Russian Forces Attempting To Secure Positions On Dnipro Islands Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian are attempting to secure positions on islands at the mouth of the Dnipro River in Kherson region.

Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, said this in a television broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

"Currently, the majority, if not all, of these islands [Dnipro islands] are under the fire control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. However, the enemy is trying to land on these islands and fortify their positions, likely to establish a foothold for further operations to secure a bridgehead on the right bank," Voloshyn explained.

foronin

Despite repeated attempts by Russian forces to land on the islands or cross certain waterways, Ukrainian forces have effectively repelled these efforts. "The enemy is persistently probing for openings," Voloshyn added.

The Russian efforts are concentrated on islands such as Kozatskyi and Kruhlik. For several consecutive days, the invaders have also been conducting reconnaissance near the destroyed Antonivskyi bridge. However, the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Kherson have successfully thwarted all these attempts.

Voloshyn noted that earlier this autumn, Russian forces relocated a division of riverine patrol boats from Sevastopol. These boats are being used to hinder Ukrainian forces from taking positions on the Kinburn Spit and Tendrivska Spit, key locations for controlling movements in the region.

As previously reported, Russian troops have been amassing forces in the Kinburn Spit area to maintain defensive positions and prevent Ukrainian forces from crossing the Dnipro River.