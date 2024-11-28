Netanyahu announces Israel willing to apply Lebanon ceasefire

(MENAFN) Israel is close to implementing a ceasefire in Lebanon after months of military operations against Hezbollah, Prime said in a televised address on Tuesday. The ceasefire deal, which only awaits final approval, could soon take effect, although Netanyahu did not provide a specific timeline. He emphasized that the ceasefire's duration would depend on developments in Lebanon.



Netanyahu assured that, with full coordination with the United States, Israel would maintain the right to respond forcefully to any ceasefire violations, including Hezbollah's attempts to rearm, rebuild terror infrastructure near the border, or carry out attacks. In a later statement, US President Joe Biden confirmed that the deal, brokered by Washington, aims to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Biden announced that fighting would cease at 4 a.m. local time the following day, marking a permanent end to hostilities.



Israel's campaign against Hezbollah had escalated significantly since September, targeting the group's communication networks, launching airstrikes, and conducting a ground operation. Netanyahu described the operation as successful, noting that Hezbollah had been severely weakened, with extensive destruction of its terror infrastructure and the loss of numerous fighters and leaders.

