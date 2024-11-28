Thousands of protesters gather in Athens to oppose visit of NATO Secretary General

(MENAFN) Thousands of gathered in Athens on Tuesday to oppose the visit of Secretary General Mark Rutte. Demonstrators, including members of the Greek Communist Party (KKE) and its youth wing (KNE), voiced strong disapproval of NATO’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict and the Gaza situation. During Rutte’s meeting with Greek Prime Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, protesters marched, chanting slogans like “Greece out of war” and calling for the closure of US and NATO bases in Greece. The protesters accused the Greek of complicity in the Gaza conflict and demanded an end to military aid to Ukraine and Israel.



The KKE/KNE criticized Rutte’s visit as an attempt to deepen Greece’s involvement in NATO amid fears of escalating conflict in Ukraine and the ongoing violence in Gaza. They called for the redirection of military funds to social services like education and healthcare. Earlier in the month, KKE/KNE members blocked weapon shipments to Ukraine, marking their continued opposition to NATO's military actions. Since the start of the Ukraine conflict, Greece has been providing arms and ammunition to Ukraine, including Soviet-era armored vehicles and F-16 fighter pilot training.

