UAB Partnerystės Projektai Keturi Financial Statements For The 9-Month Period Ended 30 September 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB Partnerystės projektai keturi ("the Issuer ") has issued the unaudited financial statements for the 9-month period ended 30 September 2024. The attached Compliance Certificate confirms that the Notes comply with their Terms & Conditions.
On 28 October the Issuer has redeemed 50% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes and paid semi-annual interest. We remind the Noteholders that on 28 April 2025, there is a Voluntary redemption at the option of the Issuer (section 7.3 under the Terms & Conditions) for the remaining part of Notes.
On behalf of the Issuer:
Gediminas Tamašauskas
Head of Capital Markets
Attachments
PP4 conso FS TAS ENG Y2024_IIIQ FINAL
Compliance Certificate_for 2024 09 30
