Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On 28 November 2024
Date
11/28/2024 4:31:01 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
| ISIN
| Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
| Sale
| Stop-rate (per cent)
| Pro-rata
| Price
| 98 19740 DKT 03/03/25 I
| 980
| 880
| 2.48
| 100 %
| 99.3770
| 98 19823 DKT 02/06/25 II
| 920
| 920
| 2.20
| 100 %
| 98.9000
| Total
| 1,900
| 1,800
|
|
|
The sale will settle 2 December 2024.
MENAFN28112024004107003653ID1108935420
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.