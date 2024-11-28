Israel Defense Forces strike 12,500 Hezbollah targets as ceasefire starts

(MENAFN) Since the onset of the conflict in October 2024, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched on approximately 12,500 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon. IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari reported that these operations have significantly weakened Hezbollah's military capabilities, focusing on its strategic assets, leadership, and command infrastructure. One of the key successes has been the destruction of around 70 percent of Hezbollah's unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which the group uses for attacks.



In the hours leading up to the ceasefire, which came into effect early Wednesday, the IDF targeted 180 Hezbollah positions, including a crucial missile production site near the Syrian border. These strikes were part of an ongoing effort to impair Hezbollah's ability to replenish its weapons stockpiles and disrupt its planned infiltration attempts into Israeli territory. Hagari stated that the IDF has been successful in these objectives, diminishing the group’s ability to conduct coordinated attacks.



Despite the ceasefire agreement, Hagari warned that any violations would lead to swift retaliation. He noted that IDF soldiers remain stationed in southern Lebanon, and Israeli air force aircraft continue to patrol Lebanese airspace for intelligence gathering purposes. The IDF is prepared to act should any hostilities resume, emphasizing its readiness to confront further threats if necessary.



The continued presence of IDF forces in the region and their preparation for potential escalation underscores the fragile nature of the ceasefire agreement. While the military has scaled back its offensive, it remains on alert, signaling the ongoing tension between Israel and Hezbollah, and the potential for renewed combat should the situation deteriorate.

