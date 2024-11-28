Two Detained Under Stringent Laws In J & K's Udhampur, Samba
Date
11/28/2024 2:03:24 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Two suspected criminals were detained under the NDPS Act and the stringent Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Samba districts, respectively, Police said on Wednesday.
Rocky Sehgal, a notorious drug peddler, was booked on Wednesday under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for his repeated involvement in selling and distributing contraband substances among youngsters in his home district of Udhampur, a police spokesperson said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The accused was a“threat to the peaceful environment” in the district. He was taken to the district jail after his detention, the official said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Many cases were registered against Sehgal, who supplied drugs to locals and was also involved in promoting the trade in the district, the spokesperson added.
The official further said that the police detained Murad Ali alias Maradu, a notorious criminal, in Samba district under the Public Safety Act.
Read Also
Two Media Persons Arrested For 'False' Reporting In North Kashmir's Sopore
Man Detained Under Stringent Public Safety Act In J&K's Samba
Ali, a resident of Sarore Gujjar Basti, was involved in multiple criminal cases at different police stations in Samba and nearby Kathua district, the spokesperson said and added that his criminal activities posed a serious threat to public peace and tranquillity.
His detention order was issued by the Samba district magistrate based on a police dossier, the official said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28112024000215011059ID1108934842
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.