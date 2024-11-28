Messi's Son Debuts At Argentina Youth Tournament
Date
11/28/2024 1:12:09 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Buenos Aires- Thiago Messi, the eldest son of the Argentina star, has made his debut in the“Newell's Cup” tournament in the countryside city of Rosario.
The 12-year-old messi played with the No. 10 jersey of an Inter Miami youth team, which lost 1-0 on Monday to host Newell's Old Boys in the traditional under-13 competition. The team also played Tuesday.
Lionel Messi took his first steps as a footballer in the Argentinian club in Rosario, 300 kilometers (186 miles) northwest of capital Buenos Aires.
Thiago's mother, Antonela Roccuzzo, and several members of his family, including grandparents Jorge Messi and Celia Cuccittini, were in the stands to watch him play. Lionel Messi did not attend.
Thiago, who was substituted in the second half, played with his friend Benjamín Suárez, son of Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez, Messi's teammate and close friend at Barcelona and now at Inter Miami.
The youth tournament in Argentina brings together eight teams from North and South America.
