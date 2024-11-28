Japan, USA & Philippines To Discuss Joint Maritime Security

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Japan, the United States, and the Philippines will hold a trilateral meeting to discuss joint maritime security, Azernews reports.

Japanese Foreign Toshimitsu Motegi and his Filipino counterpart Enrique Manalo reached an agreement during talks held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy.

According to Japanese public television, the parties have agreed to hold a meeting in Tokyo in December-marking the first trilateral talks in this format.

"We would like to work closely with the Philippines, with whom we share fundamental values and principles, to peacefully resolve international issues and conflicts, including the situation in the South China Sea," NHK quoted the Japanese Foreign Minister as saying.

Tensions persist in the South China Sea due to competing territorial claims over the Spratly Archipelago and the Paracel Islands. China, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, and the Philippines are involved in this longstanding dispute, which is further complicated by strategic interests and the presence of significant natural resources in the region, such as oil and natural gas reserves. The area is also crucial for global shipping, with about one-third of global maritime trade passing through it.

In recent years, the United States has been vocal in supporting its allies in the region, including the Philippines, against China's growing influence and militarization of artificial islands. Japan, a key US ally, has also expressed concern over China's assertive actions, including its "nine-dash line" claim, which overlaps with the exclusive economic zones (EEZs) of several Southeast Asian countries.

The trilateral talks in December are expected to focus on strengthening maritime security, enhancing cooperation on maritime law enforcement, and discussing how to counter China's actions in the region, which have led to calls for greater regional stability and adherence to international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

As the South China Sea dispute intensifies, there is growing international pressure on China to comply with international rulings, such as the 2016 Hague ruling, which invalidated China's territorial claims. However, China has refused to accept the ruling, citing historical claims over the region.