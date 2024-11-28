Relocated Companies In Poltava Region Pay Over UAH 9M In Taxes In Jan-Aug

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-August 2024, the enterprises relocated to the Poltava region paid more than UAH 9 million in taxes to the consolidated budget.

This information was provided by Filip Pronin, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, in a commentary at the request of an Ukrinform correspondent.

“The relocated enterprises operate in various fields: trade, IT, catering, creative industry, construction, and agricultural production. In January-August 2024, these companies paid more than UAH 9 million in taxes to the consolidated budget,” the statement says.

To date, 78 enterprises have been relocated to the Poltava region, comprising 27 legal entities and 51 individual entrepreneurs. Of these, 42 have already been registered in the region.

As part of the Comprehensive IDP Support Program for 2023-2024, the Poltava region has facilitated the operation of relocated businesses. In 2023, 12 businesses were supported for a total of UAH 2.1 million. This includes reimbursement for equipment, rent, and utilities. This year, no funding is provided for the program.

