Abu Dhabi Turf Club To Host 32Nd Edition Of UAE President Cup Purebred Arabian Grand Prix

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Abu Dhabi Turf Club (ADTC) is honoured to host the 32nd edition of UAE President Cup Purebred Arabian Grand Prix on 15 December 2024. Held under the patronage of Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and President of the ADTC. The event, which is part of the international series, is set to foster a spirited racing atmosphere for worldwide elite jockeys and Purebred Arabian horses, competing for prestigious titles and a prize pool of AED 10.8 million.

Reflecting the rich racing heritage of the United Arab Emirates and its legacy of Purebred Arabian horses, the event will feature seven races, including the prestigious UAE President Cup, Purebred Arabians Grand Prix (Group 1), with a prize pool of AED 8 million-setting the stage for fierce competition between the world's elite purebred Arabian horses, racing over a distance of 2200 meters while demonstrating speed, power and agility. The President Cup for Thoroughbreds additionally offers a grand prize of AED 1 million, underscoring the global importance of the competition.

This year's edition will witness a significant increase in the prize pool by AED 5.2 million, bringing the total prize value to AED 10.8 million, reflecting the UAE's commitment to enhancing and developing the sport globally.





The reception with barrier draw for the UAE President Cup Purebred Arabian Grand Prix will take place on 13 December, determining the starting positions of the horses, adding a unique element to the competition.

H.E. Eng. Ali Al Shaiba, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Turf Club, emphasised ADTC's commitment to showcasing the sport internationally, stating, 'We are delighted to welcome international competitors to the Abu Dhabi Turf Club, exemplifying the future of Purebred Arabian racing. Our efforts seek to raise global visibility for this noble sport and bring the pure greatness of a world-class racing experience to Abu Dhabi”

H.E. Faisal Al Rahmani, President of the International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing (IFAHR) and Secretary-General of the UAE President's Cup Series High Committee, H.E. Faisal Al Rahmani, President of the International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing (IFAHR) and Secretary-General of the UAE President's Cup Series High Committee, said,“We are immensely proud to witness UAE President Cup Purebred Arabian Grand Prix, the most prestigious race in the history of Purebred Arabian racing in the UAE and the most valuable in the region and globally. We also commend Abu Dhabi Turf Club, which will host the event with the participation of the world's elite Arabian studs. It is truly exciting to see the UAE President Cup Purebred Arabian Grand Prix being held at the Abu Dhabi Turf Club – a fantastic venue with the highest standards for racing. ADTC has become a hub for hosting top-tier international races for Arabian horses, thanks to its exceptional facilities and infrastructure, and its world-class track, which is considered a masterpiece among global racecourses.”

H.E. Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, General Manager and Board Member of the Emirates Racing Authority and Vice-Chair of the Asian Racing Federation said, 'UAE President Cup Purebred Arabian Grand Prix reflects our dedication to showcasing our efforts in promoting purebred horse racing. We express our gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his support, patronage and his visionary role, which has transformed UAE President Cup Purebred Arabian Grand Prix into a prestigious event in the racing world.”

The 32nd edition of UAE President Cup, Purebred Arabian Grand Prix serves as a prestigious global stage for showcasing Purebred Arabian horse races and honouring their rich heritage. Early Bird Tickets are now available via 'Platinum List' starting from 250 dirhams.

About the Abu Dhabi Turf Club:

Established in 1976 through the visionary leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Turf Club has transformed from an equine sanctuary into a premier destination for racing excellence.

Following extensive renovations in 2023, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE and President of ADTC, the club now features a championship turf racecourse, grandstand with seating for 10,000 guests, exclusive VIP suites, and a newly renovated hospitality garden.

As a world-class venue for both national and international races, ADTC hosts a vibrant calendar of racing events from October through April, attracting global owners, trainers, jockeys, and spectators. Seasonal highlights include the prestigious President's Cup and other Group 1 races.