Chris Kelley Joins Hard Rock International as President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon Scheduled to Open Late 2025

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International today announced the appointment of casino and resorts leader Chris Kelley as President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon, where he will oversee operations of the upcoming entertainment destination opening in Kern County, CA in late 2025. He reports to Jon Lucas, COO of Hard Rock International.

"A veteran of the casino and resorts space, we are so excited to have Chris join our team and lead operations at the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon set to bring premier gaming and live entertainment experiences to the growing Kern County area," said Lucas. "We are confident Chris will bring forth his innovative and extensive background in finance and operations, ensuring continued growth and excellence for Hard Rock's leadership in the gaming industry."

With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Chris brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success. Most recently, Chris served as President & COO of MGM Resorts International Northeast Group, where he oversaw operations at MGM Springfield in Springfield, Massachusetts and Empire City in Yonkers, New York.

"I am so thrilled to join the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon team as President. This is an incredible opportunity to lead a dynamic and exciting property that embodies the spirit of entertainment and hospitality," said Kelley. "I look forward to working with the talented team here to create unforgettable experiences for our future guests and to drive the continued success and growth of this iconic brand."

Prior to this role, Chris served as President & COO of MGM Northfield Park, where he opened the property with the highest gross gaming revenues in the state. Additionally, as CFO of MGM Detroit, Chris led all finance operations for one of the largest regional properties in the country. Chris also held several leadership positions at Viejas Casino & Resort in San Diego, California, including CFO and General Manager roles where he managed all enterprise business interests and oversaw numerous largescale renovations and expansions leading to the property's first AAA Four Diamond and Forbes Four Star Awards.

Hard Rock International

(HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 74 countries spanning 313 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Its Unity by Hard Rock TM global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties around the world. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021 and has since been honored fourfold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Fitch Ratings (BBB).

