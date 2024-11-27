French Ambassador To Armenia Sparks Controversy With Social Media Posts

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies is trying to
fish in troubled waters. The ambassador shared two posts about the
Blue Mosque in Yerevan and the West Azerbaijan province of Iran,
sparking ambiguity and controversy, especially in light of recent
military training conducted by Azerbaijan and Iran.
The post about the mosque reads, "In the gardens of the Blue
Mosque of Yerevan, emblematic of Armenia's Persian heritage." This
statement echoes Armenian rhetoric about the mosques in the
country. To erase Azerbaijani heritage in Armenia, these mosques
were renamed as Persian mosques. For more detail, it is worth
noting that until the Russian Empire's invasion of modern Armenia,
the region was known as the Irevan Khanate. The Irevan Khanate was
a semi-independent city-state affiliated with the Iranian Empire,
ruled by an Azerbaijani dynasty. After the invasion in 1828, the
Russian Empire settled Armenians from Iran and later from the
Ottoman Empire in the region to create a Christian enclave within
the Muslim community. This enclave eventually evolved into modern
Armenia.
In the 1980s, during the Soviet era, over 250,000 Azerbaijanis
comprised the second-largest ethnic group after Armenians in the
country. However, Armenia aimed to seize additional territories,
particularly Garabagh, from Azerbaijan under the guise of
self-determination. Azerbaijanis in Armenia posed the biggest
challenge to this objective, as they could demand the same right of
self-determination. To address this, Armenia forcibly deported all
Azerbaijanis, as well as Muslim Kurds, from the country between
October 1987 and mid-February 1988. Following these deportations,
Armenian residents of Garabagh began protests in Khankendi, which
escalated into a full-scale war. From that point on, Yerevan has
gone to great lengths to erase all traces of Azerbaijanis in
Armenia, destroying buildings with Azerbaijani heritage. However,
some prominent buildings, like the Blue Mosque in Yerevan, could
not be destroyed. Instead, Armenia introduced a new notion in
Islam, calling such mosques Persian Mosques. As is known, all
nations have their own Churches in Christianity, like the Russian
Orthodox Church, the Armenian Orthodox Church etc. Islam does not
have such kind of divisions. But Armenians started to call the
above-mentioned mosques Persian Mosques. It seems the French
diplomat is keen to participate in this falsification, but they
should remember that such attempts are short-lived. Everyone knows
the true Islamic culture and history.
As for the second post about the West Azerbaijan province of
Iran, it is unclear what the diplomat intended to convey. Many on
social media claim that the diplomat hinted at the Western
Azerbaijani Community by saying "the one and only." The Western
Azerbaijani Community consists of Azerbaijanis who were expelled
from Armenia 30 years ago. They rightfully call Armenia Western
Azerbaijan and seek to return home. However, Iran has a province
called West Azerbaijan. It seems the French diplomat aimed to sow
discord between Azerbaijan and Iran, but in vain. Because even the
least knowledgeable individuals in the region understand what
Azerbaijanis mean when they refer to Western Azerbaijan.
Additionally, these two Muslim brother states share a common
culture with a history that traces back thousands of years. In
addition, over 30 million Azerbaijanis live in Iran, and both the
Supreme Leader and the President of Iran are Azerbaijanis. Even
during the First Garabagh War, the Iranian army hit Armenian
positions to rescue civilians in Zengilan. Iran and Azerbaijan may
have disagreements, but it does not mean that these two fraternal
nations will not fight over Armenia. Someone should tell the
diplomat that either Iran or Azerbaijan is not an Armenia that can
easily become a tool for others.
