National Artist's Work Included In Catalog-Album Of Int'l Art Contest

A new catalog-album "Turkmenistan through the eyes of young
artists and the Turkic World," has been published on the results of
the International Competition of Young Artists,
Azernews reports.
The art contest took place within the framework of the
Anau-Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2024, organized by the
International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) together
with the Turkmenistan Culture Ministry.
The catalog includes works by young talents from Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Turkiye and Uzbekistan.
According to the decision of the international jury, previously
three winners were determined from each participating country,
taking first, second and third places.
Among young artists from other countries, the first places were
taken by Zahra Aghayeva (Azerbaijan), Balausa Amantay (Kazakhstan),
Nazik Sidigbekova (Kyrgyzstan), Shahrizoda Kurbanova (Uzbekistan)
and Sumeyye Nur Eroğlu (Turkiy), whose works were included in the
catalog.
The album contain more than 100 paintings by finalists and
winners from Turkmenistan.
