Care IO Secures Strategic Seed Funding To Revolutionize Healthcare Data Collaboration

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Care IO, an innovative and forward-thinking startup in healthcare data governance and interoperability, has completed its first round of seed funding with investments from two prominent visionaries: Jaswinder Chadha, a serial entrepreneur and global thought leader in life sciences, and Satvinder Singh, a pioneering expert in government contracting and digital transformation.

Care IO's platform addresses one of the most pressing challenges in modern healthcare-fragmented and siloed data. By enabling seamless data aggregation, standardization, and interoperability, the company empowers payers, providers, and hospitals to overcome operational inefficiencies and deliver faster, more effective care.

“Having Jassi as a mentor and strategic investor is a true game changer,” said Jessy Dhanjal, Founder and CEO of Care IO.“This funding marks an exciting phase in our growth, enabling us to connect more providers, payers, and hospitals to our platform. Together, we can foster collaboration and eliminate data silos, paving the way for modernized healthcare delivery.”

Jaswinder Chadha, founder and CEO of Axtria, has an unparalleled track record in the life sciences sector. Under his leadership, Axtria has grown into a global enterprise with over 3,000 employees, serving top-tier clients across 50 countries. His deep expertise in healthcare data and innovation positions him as a key partner in Care IO's journey.

Satvinder Singh, President and CEO of 22nd Century Technologies, leads a team of over 6,000 professionals delivering mission-critical solutions to federal and state governments. With over 25 years of experience in digital transformation, cybersecurity, and IT infrastructure, his strategic insights will drive Care IO's growth into new markets.

These investors recognized Care IO's ability to tackle real-world challenges in data governance and interoperability, delivering solutions that address the operational bottlenecks and delays that often hinder providers and payers. By bridging gaps in care and accelerating healthcare delivery, Care IO is poised to lead the transformation of healthcare data management.

With the new funding, the company plans to scale its marketing and sales operations, expanding its reach to connect more healthcare organizations to its platform. Care IO's goal is to create a unified ecosystem that fosters collaboration and eliminates inefficiencies, enabling better outcomes for patients and providers alike.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit care . The company is also exploring partnerships and additional investment opportunities to further its mission of reshaping healthcare data management.

About Care IO

Care IO is a modern healthcare data governance and interoperability platform designed to streamline data aggregation, simplify interoperability, and enable complex workflows. By empowering healthcare organizations to collaborate seamlessly, Care IO is transforming the future of healthcare delivery.

