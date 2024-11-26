(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of Novokrasnyanka in Luhansk region, a Ukrainian drone hit a car with a local collaborator and three occupants.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Artem Lysogor, reported this in Telegram .

“According to the published information, in the area of Novokrasnianka, a Niva car with four occupants was“caught up” by a Ukrainian drone. As a result of the accident, three men have already“reached” hell. Another, the most interesting passenger, was taken to intensive care in Luhansk. It turned out to be a local collaborator, the son of traitor Mykola Cherepnya, Oleh,” Lysogor wrote.

He clarified that Mykola Cherepnia lived in Rubizhne before the war, and after it began, he helped his new masters destroy his own city.

For his loyalty to the invaders, Cherepnia was given a“warm place” in the occupation administration in Kreminna; he also became a“united Russia” member.

“It's interesting that if Oleh's father hadn't helped the Russians so much to wipe out the houses and infrastructure of our cities, maybe there would have been an intensive care unit closer to us and we wouldn't have had to take the wounded man more than 200 kilometers to Luhansk. I will be most satisfied if I find out that the drone that caused this“accident” in the Kreminna district was handed over by our communities,” the head of the RMA said.

Photo: Artem Lysogor, Telegram