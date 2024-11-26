ESALON 2024 HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE FOR HAIR LOVERS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

eSalon Custom Hair Color

eSalon Hair & Body Oil

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season is fast approaching, and with it comes the task of finding the ideal gift for everyone on your list. eSalon has curated a list of holiday gifts that blend self care and practicality for all. From nourishing oils to custom hair care and color routines, these picks from eSalon's licensed professionals are the secret to achieving salon-quality looks at home.For The Person Who Has EverythingWhen it comes to gift-giving, personalized presents ensure that even the person who has everything is introduced to something new. Whether your mom, sister, aunt, or friend is looking to refresh her hair color ar try something totally new, eSalon's award-winning Custom Hair Color Set is just what she needs. The salon-quality kit comes with everything needed, including custom-formulated hair color (with her name on it) developer, gloves, tint brush, shampoo & conditioner, stain guard & stain remover, personalized instructions, and access to a personal colorist.For the Beauty InnovatorFor the beauty & wellness lover looking for the next game-changing product, give the gift of custom hair care with eSalon's new high-performance Custom Hair Care with personalized Shampoos, Conditioners, Leave-In Conditioner Sprays, and Hair Masks for all hair types. After a quick quiz about hair history, goals, and preferences, eSalon curates a personalized formula and includes the option to add a unique fragrance. Made by expert stylists, the tailored formulas are cruelty-free, and phthalate, silicone (*excludes hair mask), and SLS- and SLES-free.The Ideal Stocking StufferGift the best of both worlds with eSalon's new Hair & Body Oil. This multi-functional oil is designed to nourish and hydrate, leaving hair silky and skin soft. Add it to your favorite conditioner or lotion, or apply it directly to the hair and skin for a radiant finish. This stocking stuffer and multitasking product is also optimal during the colder winter months when hair and skin can use an extra dose of moisture.For the JetsetterFor the person in your life who is always on the go, the experts at Joico have just debuted their frizz-defying and color-enhancing treatments in new mini travel sizes available at eSalon. From the Defy Damage Protective Masque to the K-Pak Color Therapy Luster Lock Spray, salon-quality styles are made possible with these convenient 1.7 fl oz sizes.To shop the full guide, please visit eSalon, and discover more on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.###About eSaloneSalon is reinventing the way women color their hair by creating a fully customized professional-grade home hair color that's made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its Los Angeles and London production facilities with over 350k unique color combinations created and over 13 million orders shipped throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Kassy Rodriguez

BPR

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.