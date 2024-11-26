Ancient Gaming Introduces Innovative Recruitment Strategy: Candidates Set Their Own Salary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ancient Gaming , the company behind gaming platforms such as CSGO Roll, has introduced a new recruitment approach, offering a leadership role where candidates have the opportunity to set their own salary. This initiative reflects Ancient Gaming's commitment to finding innovative ways to attract professionals eager to shape the future of the gaming industry.



A Unique Opportunity in Recruitment



Ancient Gaming's latest hiring process diverges from traditional job applications. The company is searching for a forward-thinking individual under 30 to fill a leadership role with significant responsibilities. The position includes the ability for the chosen candidate to propose their own salary, highlighting the company's focus on adaptability and collaboration.



“This recruitment effort is about more than filling a role,” said Elnaz Gerami, CEO of This Is It Marketing, the agency assisting Ancient Gaming with its hiring initiative.“We're looking for someone who aligns with our vision for the gaming industry and can contribute to its growth.”



A Gamified Application Experience



The application process is designed to reflect Ancient Gaming's creative and interactive culture. Rather than a traditional format, candidates will participate in a gamified recruitment journey that includes clues and challenges distributed via social media platforms. This approach aims to assess creativity, problem-solving skills, and enthusiasm for the gaming sector.



“The process provides insight into the candidate's mindset and approach to challenges,” added Gerami.“It's a dynamic way to identify individuals who are ready to take on a leadership role within our team.”



Flexibility for the Right Candidate



The option for candidates to propose their own salary is part of Ancient Gaming's effort to prioritize talent and vision over conventional benchmarks. The company sees this as an opportunity to create a mutually beneficial partnership with the right individual.



The ideal candidate is a driven, creative professional with a passion for gaming and a desire to make a meaningful impact on the industry. This role offers the chance to help shape the company's future while developing a career path that aligns with their goals.



How to Apply



Interested candidates can begin the application process by following the clues and challenges posted on Ancient Gaming's official social media channels. These activities provide insight into the company's culture and values while allowing candidates to showcase their skills in an engaging way.



For more information and to start the application process, visit .





About Ancient Gaming



Ancient Gaming is a leader in the gaming industry, recognized for its innovative platforms and commitment to fostering creativity and growth. By embracing bold strategies and fostering leadership, the company continues to explore new ways to advance the gaming experience.



