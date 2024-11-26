Global Rotomolded Containers Market To Reach USD 6.3 Billion By 2034, Driven By Demand For Sustainable Solutions | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The USA for rotomolded containers is projected to generate an incremental opportunity of USD 636.7 million by the end of the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 2.4%. This growth is driven by advancements in the country's and logistics industry, which are boosting the adoption of innovative rotomolded container solutions. NEWARK, Del, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for rotomolded containers is on a growth trajectory, with sales projected to hit USD 4.5 billion in 2024, according to the latest market analysis. The market is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, culminating in a valuation of USD 6.3 billion by 2034. This follows a robust performance in 2023, the market was valued at USD 4.3 billion and is poised for a 3.4% year-on-year growth in 2024. Polyethylene-based rotomolded containers are set to dominate the market, accounting for over 60% of sales in 2024. This dominance is attributed to the structural versatility of polyethylene, which allows manufacturers to create a wide variety of durable, cost-effective, and recyclable containers. The material's adaptability ensures strength and integrity across diverse designs, making it the preferred choice for manufacturers seeking sustainable packaging solutions. The heightened emphasis on sustainability, driven by strict regulatory frameworks, has further fueled the adoption of polyethylene rotomolded containers. These containers enable manufacturers to meet environmental goals without compromising on functionality or cost-effectiveness. The rotomolding process continues to gain preference in the container manufacturing sector. Unlike injection molding, where material is injected into a mold under pressure, rotomolding employs a gentler approach that allows for the creation of containers in a wide variety of styles, shapes, and sizes. This flexibility has made rotomolding a go-to method for producing versatile and high-quality containers. Rotomolded containers are hollow plastic containers that are manufactured by a rotational molding process. The study includes various product types such as rotomolded cases, tanks, Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs ), trays, and other rotomolded containers. The beneficiary feature of rotomolded containers such as cost-effective as compared to blow molded containers, superior performance, customizable, corrosion-resistant, rugged, and others bolster the demand for rotomolded containers among various end use industries such as food & beverage, chemicals & fertilizers, petroleum & lubricants, and others. The growth in the rotomolded containers market highlights a global shift towards sustainable and innovative manufacturing processes. As industries prioritize eco-friendly solutions, the demand for polyethylene-based rotomolded containers is expected to surge further, solidifying their role in meeting evolving packaging needs. How the Trend of Customization Creates Growth Opportunity for Rotomolded Containers Market? Rotational molding is expected to witness high growth in preference as an ideal manufacturing process for containers, due to several reasons. As the material here is not forced to form a shape which creates opportunities for the production of containers in a variety of styles and sizes. Rotational molding allows an extensive range of sizes and accurate surface detail, along with the use of different colors at different stages of the process. This leads to high aesthetics. Consumer engagement, as well as brand advertising, are key factors to the success of any company. These containers provide option to include the company's logo on the surface of the container, without the risk of peeling off. Based on aforementioned benefits, rotomolded bulk container packaging market is anticipated to rise during the forecast period. Market Value of Rotomolded Containers by Country

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) USA 2.40% Germany 1.80% China 5.10% UK 2.10% India 5.60% Japan 2.60% GCC Countries 4.40% Brazil 3.00%

"Rotomolded containers are gaining traction for their durability and cost-effectiveness across industries. Their versatility in design and sustainability appeal make them a strong contender in the packaging market." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways: Rotomolded Containers Market



The global rotomolded containers market recorded a CAGR of 2.0% from 2019 to 2023, growing from USD 4.0 billion in 2019 to USD 4.3 billion in 2023.

In China, the market is projected to generate an incremental opportunity of USD 250.2 million within the East Asia market by 2034.

The USA rotomolded containers market is expected to create an incremental opportunity of USD 636.7 million by the end of the forecast period, with a CAGR of 2.4%.

The Indian rotomolded containers market is estimated to deliver a growth opportunity of USD 151.6 million during the forecast period.

Polyethylene-based rotomolded containers are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Rotomolded Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) are projected to grow at a notable rate of 4.8% during the same period.

Prominent Drivers of the Rotomolded Containers Market

Rotomolded containers are highly durable and resistant to extreme weather conditions, making them ideal for industrial, commercial, and outdoor applications.The low production costs associated with rotational molding and the long lifespan of these containers drive their widespread adoption across various sectors.The rotomolding process allows for complex shapes and sizes, catering to diverse storage and transport needs, boosting demand in specialized industries like agriculture and healthcare.Increasing awareness of environmental concerns promotes the use of recyclable and reusable materials, aligning rotomolded containers with sustainability goals.The rapid expansion of e-commerce necessitates robust, lightweight, and impact-resistant containers for efficient and secure goods transportation.

Competitive Landscape

Key competitors in the rotomolded containers market are developing and launching novel products. They are cooperating with a number of end-user companies to broaden their geographic reach.

Key Developments in Rotomolded Containers Industry



In March 2024, Berry Global Inc. a prominent packaging manufacturer and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc a leader in chemical manufacturing collaborated to develop recyclable barrier solutions to plastic containers. In November 2023, Pelican launches new types of Adventure Case Series.

Key Players in Rotomolded Containers Manufacturers



REMCON Plastics Inc.

Berry Global Inc

Zero Manufacturing

Dura-Cast Products, Inc.

Granger Plastics

Elkhart Plastics, Inc.

Ameripack

Francis Ward

Snyder Industries

R & R Technologies LLC

Rotational Molding, Inc.

Stern Companies

Advanced Packaging, Inc

Xiamen Mellow Rotomolding Co., Ltd.

Gemstar Manufacturing Pelican Products, Inc.

Rotomolded Containers Market Segmentation

By Material Type:

In terms of material type, the industry is divided into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyamide (PA) and others.

By Product Type:

In terms of product type, the industry is divided into cases, tanks, IBCs, trays and others.

By End Use Industry:

In terms of end use industry, the industry is divided into consumer electronics, material handling, chemicals and fertilizers, food and beverages processing, petroleum and lubricants and others.

By Region:

In terms of region, the industry is divided into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific and MEA.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für rotationsgeformte Behälter befindet sich auf einem Wachstumskurs, wobei der Umsatz im Jahr 2024 voraussichtlich 4,5 Mrd. USD erreichen wird, so die jüngste Marktanalyse. Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt im Prognosezeitraum mit einer stetigen CAGR von 3,4 % wachsen und bis 2034 in einer Bewertung von 6,3 Mrd. USD gipfeln wird. Dies folgt auf eine robuste Leistung im Jahr 2023, der Markt wurde auf 4,3 Mrd. USD geschätzt und ist für ein Wachstum von 3,4 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr im Jahr 2024 bereit.

Rotationsgeformte Behälter auf Polyethylenbasis werden den Markt dominieren und im Jahr 2024 über 60 % des Umsatzes ausmachen. Diese Dominanz wird auf die strukturelle Vielseitigkeit von Polyethylen zurückgeführt, die es den Herstellern ermöglicht, eine Vielzahl von langlebigen, kostengünstigen und recycelbaren Behältern herzustellen. Die Anpassungsfähigkeit des Materials gewährleistet Festigkeit und Integrität bei verschiedenen Designs und ist damit die bevorzugte Wahl für Hersteller, die nachhaltige Verpackungslösungen suchen.

Die zunehmende Betonung der Nachhaltigkeit, die durch strenge regulatorische Rahmenbedingungen vorangetrieben wird, hat die Einführung von rotationsgeformten Behältern aus Polyethylen weiter vorangetrieben. Diese Behälter ermöglichen es den Herstellern, Umweltziele zu erreichen, ohne Kompromisse bei Funktionalität oder Wirtschaftlichkeit einzugehen.

Das Rotationsformverfahren gewinnt im Bereich der Behälterherstellung immer mehr an Bedeutung. Im Gegensatz zum Spritzguss, bei dem das Material unter Druck in eine Form eingespritzt wird, wird beim Rotationsformen ein schonenderer Ansatz verfolgt, der die Herstellung von Behältern in einer Vielzahl von Stilen, Formen und Größen ermöglicht. Diese Flexibilität hat das Rotationsformen zu einer Methode der Wahl für die Herstellung vielseitiger und hochwertiger Behälter gemacht.

Das Wachstum des Marktes für rotationsgeformte Behälter unterstreicht einen globalen Wandel hin zu nachhaltigen und innovativen Herstellungsprozessen. Da die Industrie umweltfreundlichen Lösungen Vorrang einräumt, wird erwartet, dass die Nachfrage nach rotationsgeformten Behältern auf Polyethylenbasis weiter steigen wird, was ihre Rolle bei der Erfüllung der sich wandelnden Verpackungsanforderungen festigt.

"Rotationsgeformte Behälter gewinnen aufgrund ihrer Langlebigkeit und Kosteneffizienz in allen Branchen an Bedeutung. Ihre Vielseitigkeit im Design und ihre Attraktivität für Nachhaltigkeit machen sie zu einem starken Konkurrenten auf dem Verpackungsmarkt." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Erkenntnisse: Markt für rotationsgeformte Behälter



Der weltweite Markt für rotationsgeformte Behälter verzeichnete von 2019 bis 2023 eine CAGR von 2,0 % und wuchs von 4,0 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2019 auf 4,3 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2023.

In China wird prognostiziert, dass der Markt bis 2034 eine zusätzliche Chance von 250,2 Mio. USD auf dem ostasiatischen Markt generieren wird.

Es wird erwartet, dass der US-amerikanische Markt für rotationsgeformte Behälter bis zum Ende des Prognosezeitraums eine zusätzliche Chance von 636,7 Mio. USD schaffen wird, mit einer CAGR von 2,4 %.

Es wird geschätzt, dass der indische Markt für rotationsgeformte Behälter im Prognosezeitraum eine Wachstumschance von 151,6 Mio. USD bieten wird.

Es wird erwartet, dass rotationsgeformte Behälter auf Polyethylenbasis im Prognosezeitraum mit einer CAGR von 3,9 % wachsen werden. Es wird prognostiziert, dass rotationsgeformte Intermediate Bulk Container (IBCs) im gleichen Zeitraum mit einer bemerkenswerten Rate von 4,8 % wachsen werden.

Prominente Treiber des Marktes für rotationsgeformte Behälter

Rotationsgeformte Behälter sind sehr langlebig und widerstandsfähig gegen extreme Wetterbedingungen, was sie ideal für industrielle, gewerbliche und Außenanwendungen macht.Die niedrigen Produktionskosten, die mit dem Rotationsformen verbunden sind, und die lange Lebensdauer dieser Behälter führen zu ihrer weit verbreiteten Einführung in verschiedenen Sektoren.Das Rotationsformverfahren ermöglicht komplexe Formen und Größen, die unterschiedlichen Lager- und Transportanforderungen gerecht werden und die Nachfrage in spezialisierten Branchen wie Landwirtschaft und Gesundheitswesen ankurbeln.Das zunehmende Bewusstsein für Umweltbelange fördert die Verwendung von recycelbaren und wiederverwendbaren Materialien und richtet rotationsgeformte Behälter an den Nachhaltigkeitszielen aus.Die rasante Expansion des E-Commerce erfordert robuste, leichte und schlagfeste Behälter für einen effizienten und sicheren Warentransport.

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Wichtige Wettbewerber auf dem Markt für rotationsgeformte Behälter entwickeln und bringen neuartige Produkte auf den Markt. Sie arbeiten mit einer Reihe von Endnutzerunternehmen zusammen, um ihre geografische Reichweite zu erweitern.

Wichtige Entwicklungen in der rotationsgeformten Behälterindustrie



Im März 2024 arbeiteten Berry Global Inc., ein führender Verpackungshersteller, und Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., ein führendes Unternehmen in der chemischen Herstellung, zusammen, um recycelbare Barrierelösungen für Kunststoffbehälter zu entwickeln. Im November 2023 bringt Pelican neue Arten von Adventure Case Series auf den Markt.

Hauptakteure bei den Herstellern von rotationsgeformten Behältern



REMCON Plastics Inc.

Berry Global Inc

Null Fertigung

Dura-Cast Products, Inc.

Granger Kunststoffe

Elkhart Plastics, Inc.

Ameripack

Francis Ward

Snyder Branchen

R & R Technologies GmbH

Rotationsformen, Inc.

Stern Unternehmen

Fortschrittliche Verpackung, Inc

Xiamen Mellow Rotomolding Co., Ltd.

Gemstar Fertigung Pelican Products, Inc.

Marktsegmentierung für rotationsgeformte Behälter

Nach Materialtyp:

In Bezug auf die Materialart wird die Industrie in Polyethylen (PE), Polypropylen (PP), Polyvinylchlorid (PVC), Polyamid (PA) und andere unterteilt.

Nach Produkttyp:

In Bezug auf den Produkttyp wird die Branche in Kisten, Tanks, IBCs, Tabletts und andere unterteilt.

Nach Endverbraucherbranche:

In Bezug auf die Endverbraucherindustrie wird die Branche in Unterhaltungselektronik, Materialtransport, Chemikalien und Düngemittel, Lebensmittel- und Getränkeverarbeitung, Erdöl und Schmiermittel und andere unterteilt.

Nach Region:

In Bezug auf die Region ist die Branche in Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Ostasien, Südasien und Pazifik sowie MEA unterteilt.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging . Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

