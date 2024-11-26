Planet Home Lending Expands Footprint With Sparks, Nevada Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Planet Home Lending , a leading national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, has opened an office in Sparks, Nevada, led by Branch Manager Kim Petrie (NMLS ID# 252961) and her team, including Mortgage Loan Officers Karen Rice (NMLS ID# 252921), Rebecca Wittmayer (NMLS ID# 2512099), Stephanie Young (NMLS ID#1740861), Eloisa Phelps (NMLS ID# 266680) and Loan Officer Assistant Crystal Petrie (NMLS ID# 1675083). The team is licensed in Nevada, Idaho, Oregon and California.Petrie leads a team with a combined 151 years of mortgage industry experience, offering expertise that has helped numerous families obtain various types of home loans, including conventional, VA, FHA and construction loans – a rapidly growing business in the region. The team's longevity and experience has built a reputation for effectively meeting borrowers' needs.“Our all-female team has developed the grit and expertise needed to help generations of families with their homeownership goals,” Petrie said.“We consider it a privilege to help them in the homebuying process and with solid mortgage planning.”Planet's other offerings, such as One-Time Close (OTC) new home construction loans, the buy-before-you-sell Purchase EDGE program, and financing for affordable manufactured homes, give the Sparks team the opportunity to help more borrowers achieve homeownership and increase its market share.“Having Kim and her dedicated team join us not only helps Planet expand its presence in Western states but gives us a chance to further grow our construction lending presence with an experienced team,” said John Bosley, Planet Home Lending President, Mortgage Lending.“We are happy to join them in continuing to serve the community where they have deep roots.”Planet Home Lending provides a range of loan options to support borrowers, including a refinance program with zero lender fees and a complimentary first appraisal for up to one year. This allows borrowers to buy now and refinance later if rates decrease. Planet's buydown options let borrowers reduce their effective interest rate by 2% in the first year and 1% in the second year.The Sparks office can assist a wide range of borrowers, from first-time homebuyers to people needing down payment assistance through Planet's stand-alone programs, as well as through the Nevada Housing Division and Nevada Rural Housing Authority.About Planet Financial Group , LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing, and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group , LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet Home Lending improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit or

Dona DeZube

Planet Home Lending, LLC

+1 443-538-1767

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.