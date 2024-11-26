HSMAI TO HONOR 'OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET With Michaela Guzy In Istra, Croatia,' GOLD + BEST OF CATEGORY ADRIAN AWARDS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OTPYM Productions will be honored by HSMAI at the annual Adrian Awards Celebration at the New York Marriott Marquis, February 18, 2025.

- Executive Producer + Curator of Local Hosts, OTPYM ProductionsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OTPYM Productions will be honored by the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) at the annual Adrian Awards Celebration at the New York Marriott Marquis, February 18, 2025.The Adrian Awards, now in their 68th year, are the largest and most prestigious competition in global travel marketing. For 2024, Adrian Awards are being presented in advertising, digital, PR/communications, and integrated campaign categories. These include awards for digital creators, reputation management, affiliate marketing and broadcast integration.OTPYM Productions will receive both Gold and Best Of Category Adrian Awards for its winning entry in the digital category which includes video, creators, multimedia and short form.DIRECTOR STATEMENT:The series is founded on empowering local hosts to share their own stories. This award winning episode immerses viewers in Istra, Croatia where dinosaurs once roamed freely, later inhabited by the Romans, Slavs and Venetians and today is regarded as a global Foodie Capital famous for truffles, wines + olive oils.Director, Executive Producer and On-Air Curator of Local Hosts, Michaela Guzy, says:”What an honor to return to HSMAI after almost a decade and recognized for our work documenting the PEOPLE, PLACES + PURPOSES we connected with during our travels through Istra, Croatia. The OTPYM crew and I couldn't have created this movie magic without the help of the Croatian National Tourist Board and Visit Istria - hvala (thank you) for the introductions to our cast of REAL characters and planning the most epic insider itinerary through Istra, Croatia. After all, our global audiences won't be meeting us personally during their trips, but they will meet the people that we've carefully curated to bring the destination to life. I'm confident that we've selected the most inspiring local people that are excited to welcome travelers authentically to experience their homeland.”Guzy adds,“Whether you are a truffle hunting foodie, an asteroid chaser, a history buff, a biodynamic wine connoisseur, a dinofile, a hiker, biker or want to set sail in the crystal blue waters of the Adriatic Sea - what will forever transform you is no doubt the people you meet in Croatia's Tuscany.”“OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy in Istra, Croatia” is now streaming to 135M US HH on Modern Luxury Media's new app, M/LUX, available on: Samsung +, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku; in flight globally on Qatar Airways and more distribution news to come in 2025. Watch the episode: + the episode trailer:The episode will be screened during a private premiere with top media, travel trade and travelers at the private members club, NeueHouse New York on January 21, 2025:ADDITIONAL AWARDS (for the "OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy" Docu-Series):> 2024 Hospitality Sales & Marketing International Adrian Awards, New York - Gold and Best of Category (Digital: video, mutli-media, creator) - Istra, Croatia episode> 2024 OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy series - Gold Doc, TV and Web: ITFFA/International Tourism Film Festival Africa> 2024 New South Wales (Australia) episode Silver in Doc, TV and Web: International Tourism Film Festival Africa> 2024 Finisterra Brazil Travel & Arts Film Festival: OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy in Croatia: TV Series: 3rd Place> 2024 Finisterra Brazil Travel & Arts Film Festival: OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy in Istra, Croatia: Official Selection> 2024 Finisterra Arrábida Film Art & Tourism Festival, Portugal: OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy in Croatia - TV Series: 2nd Place> 2024 Finisterra Arrábida Film Art & Tourism Festival, Portugal: OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy in Istra, Croatia - Official Selection> 2024 Zagreb Tour Film Festival: OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy in Croatia - TV Reportage: 3rd Place> 2023 International Tourism Film Festival Africa, Cape Town – Director's Choice Award - Sierra Leone episode> 2023 International Tourism Film Festival Africa – Silver in Sustainability - Sierra Leone episode> 2019 Wildlife Conservation Film Festival - OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy in Sierra Leone episode- Official Selection> Hospitality Sales & Marketing International for Australia episodes (Best in Show and Best in Show for PR) – New York, USAThis year's theme, Wish You Were Here, highlights the stories of the memorable and successful travel marketing and public relations campaigns, ads, earned media programs, and experiential and digital experiences that inspired the notion that travel is about more than just the destination, cultivating a passion for the journey and memories collected along the way.“The Adrian Awards honors the creativity and vision that drives our industry forward, shining a spotlight on the marketing and communication leaders whose outstanding work truly inspires people to embrace travel and create unforgettable memories in the journey,” said Brian Hicks, president and CEO of HSMAI.The Adrian Awards Celebration is a must-attend industry event that annually attracts leading hospitality, travel, and tourism marketing executives and their agencies. Winning entries will be viewable in the winners' gallery on the Adrian Awards website following the February 18, 2025 Celebration. Visit hsmai for more information on the event and competition.ABOUT HSMAIThe Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners and is the industry's leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals and their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as the Commercial Strategy Conference, Sales Leader Forum, and Adrian Awards. Founded in 1927, HSMAI is a membership organization comprising more than 5,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at hsmai.For more information about MICHAELA GUZY or OTPYM Productions:

Michaela Guzy

OhThePeopleYouMeet

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy in Istra, Croatia Episode Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.