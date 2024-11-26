CM’S Post: Shiv Sena Bats For Eknath Shinde, BJP Pitches For Devendra Fadnavis

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Even though the BJP has not yet opened its cards with regard to the Chief Minister's post in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena on Tuesday took aggressive postures, saying that it has conveyed to the Deputy Chief Devendra Fadnavis that party chief leader Eknath Shinde should continue as the Chief Minister following MahaYuti's landslide victory in the Assembly election.

“BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP fought the Assembly election as a grand alliance and recorded a performance. All of us Shiv Sainiks and voters want a under the leadership of whom we got this success, under whose leadership the MahaYuti contested the elections,” said senior Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai.

He added all the MLAs of Shiv Sena want Eknath Shinde to head the government one more time.

“We discussed this at the Shiv Sena meeting and on behalf of our party, some prominent members met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and conveyed to him the feelings of the party legislators and leaders (that Eknath Shinde should become the chief minister,” Desai said.

He clarified that there is no contest and tussle for the post of Chief Minister's post among MahaYuti partners, adding that a decision for the post of Chief Minister will be taken through mediation.

“The Shiv Sena legislators have authorised Eknath Shinde to take decisions with regard to the government formation and the Chief Minister's post. Therefore, if any decision is to be taken as the Shiv Sena party, it will be taken only by Eknath Shinde and it will be acceptable to all our leaders, MLAs, workers, and office bearers,” he, however, hinted that the party has not given up its claim over the Chief Minister's post.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde's close confidant Naresh Mhaske said that the MahaYuti can adopt the Bihar model in Maharashtra whereby the BJP can give the Chief Minister's post to Shiv Sena and to Eknath Shinde, despite the party winning 57 seats against 132 by BJP.

Shiv Sena Minister Deepak Kesarkar said that the government will be formed as per the suggestions of BJP party leaders.

“Every activist has a feeling that their leader should be the Chief Minister. But all three parties have said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take a decision with regards to the Chief Minister's post,” Kesarkar said.

He added that Eknath Shinde has also said clearly that they all will accept the decision taken by PM Modi and Amit Shah regarding the post of Chief Minister.

On Tuesday, Eknath Shinde resigned as the Chief Minister after the term of the 14th Assembly expired but Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan has asked him to continue as a caretaker Chief Minister till the new Chief Minister takes oath.

However, Shiv Sena Minister Deepak Kesarkar has downplayed Shinde's resignation saying it was a formality as he had accepted the charge of caretaker Chief Minister.

“Eknath Shinde is not angry at all. There is no discontent in Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde has already told BJP leaders in Delhi that the decision taken by them regarding the Chief Minister's post will be acceptable to him and the party. So I think a good decision will be taken in Delhi,” said Kesarkar.

He added that this is the first time that Maharashtra has given so much love to a party and also to any alliance, adding that earlier under the leadership of Yashwantrao Chavan Congress had won 222 seats in this state.

“His record has been broken this time by our grand alliance. We are very happy about it. Also, the state will soon get the Chief Minister of this strong grand alliance. The Chief Minister's post will be decided in Delhi and we hope that the party leaders in Delhi will take a good decision,” said Kesarkar.

Meanwhile, BJP sources said that Fadnavis will take over as the next Chief Minister in the next two to three days at the grand swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place at Wankhede Stadium or at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and a couple of central ministers, BJP Chief Ministers and the chief ministers of NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the swearing-in function.

