Organisations In KSA Need To Rethink Their Approach To Protecting Against Identity-Related Threats, Says Cyberark

CyberArk , the global leader in identity security , is taking part in this year's Black Hat Middle East and Africa summit in Riyadh to encourage companies in the Kingdom to rethink their approach to security in light of the explosive growth in potential threats coming from the rise of machine identities and the expanding range of third party ecosystem risks.

report suggests latest CyberArk Identity Security Threat Landscape report suggests that companies in the region expect that human and machine identities will triple over the next year and that 40% of machine identities are estimated to have access to sensitive data. This increase in the number of new security identities, coupled with a shift to hybrid and cloud environments, has led to a significant widening of attack surfaces for security teams to manage – 93% of organisations reportthat they have experienced two or more identity-related breaches in the last 12 months.

In addition, new research suggests that employee behaviours have not adapted in response to these changing dynamics and in many cases areactively exacerbating them. CyberArk surveyed thousands of office workers across different markets to analyse the workforce behaviours that are contributing to a worsening threat environment and found a range of new risk factors.

The survey suggests that 80% of employees access work applications and services from their personal devices, which reduces the effectiveness of many workplace security measures and risks exposure of company data. The research also shows that a significant proportion(65%) of office workers surveyed get around cybersecurity policies tobe more productive, with more than a quarter (27%) saying they use one password across multiple accounts, and a fifth (20%) saying they use personal devices as wi-fi hotspots.

Tom Lowndes, regional director for the Middle East at CyberArk, explains:“Black Hat Middle East and Africa is an important platformto raise awareness of the changing threat landscape in the Kingdomand the growing risks for organisations. Companies need to recognise these changes and deploy effective solutions to provide privileged and sensitive access for human and machine identities. CyberArk is working with many of the Kingdom's leading organisations to provide end-to-end holistic identity services, enabling customers to reduce the number of tools they use, decrease their cyber debt, and enhance their overall security.”

At Black Hat Middle East and Africa, CyberArk will demonstrate a range of solutions dedicated to helping organisations overcome these challenges, including CyberArk CORA AI , a new set of AI-powered capabilities embedded across its identity security platform.

CORA AI can translate vast numbers of identity data points into insights and enables multi-step actions in natural language, enabling users and their organisations to be more secure, efficient and effective in securing identities – human and machine – with the right level of privilege controls. The company will also profile Secrets Management and machine identity solutions from Venafi, which CyberArk acquired earlier in the year.

Visitors to Black Hat Middle East can find out more at partner stands Gulf IT in Hall 1, stand Q10, and Help AG in Hall 1 – J30 & Hall A3-H1-Q10.