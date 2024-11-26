Bavuma, Jansen, Coetzee Return To Playing XI For Test Series Opener Against Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- IANS) Durban (South Africa), Nov 26 (IANS) South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and pacers Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee have been named in South Africa's playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka, starting on Wednesday. Bavuma had missed the Tests against India and Bangladesh due to his left elbow injury. In his absence, Aiden Markram led the side to a 2-0 series sweep on their recent tour of Bangladesh.

On the other hand, Jansen and Coetzee last featured for South Africa in the red-ball format during India's tour earlier this year.

The three players will be replacing Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, and Dane Paterson - all of whom were part of South Africa's mammoth innings and 273-run win against Bangladesh back in October - in the playing XI.

South Africa, who currently sit fifth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table, are still in contention for a maiden WTC Final spot with four matches - two more against Pakistan - yet to play in the remaining cycle.

Visitors Sri Lanka are also in the run, currently occupying the third spot in the points table, only below India and Australia.

South Africa playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada.