Astrum Mobile And Qualcomm Completes Joint Trial Of The World's 1St 5G Broadcast Using A Geo Satellite

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) APAC Satellite-to-Device Broadcaster Astrum Mobile and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Jointly Completed the World's 1st 5G Broadcast Trial Using a Geo Satellite

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Astrum Mobile and Qualcomm Technologies are pleased to announce the successful trial of the world's first 5G Broadcast Service from a geosynchronous satellite to a retail with software updates to enable 5G Broadcast. Completed in October 2024, this 5G satellite broadcasting demonstration in the Asia-Pacific region represents a significant advancement in mobile communications, with the potential to revolutionize connectivity and media distribution.

This 5G Broadcast demonstration utilized Asiastar geosynchronous satellite with an Asia Pacific wide service coverage and is compliant with 3GPP 5G NTN (Non-Terrestrial Networks) standard as defined in ETSI TS 103 720 featuring a satellite-to-device 5G Broadcast service.

In close partnership with key Singapore research institutions such as the A*STAR's Institute for Infocomm Research (A*STAR I2R) and Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), and supported by industry leaders such as ORS Group, Bitstem, and the 5G-MAG (Media Action Group) this success validates commitment to innovation in 5G Broadcast services.

The demonstration included broadcast services of live TV and online gaming broadcasts, OTT content push, and emergency broadcast services. Tests were conducted under various service usage scenarios such as mobility including vehicular, maritime, and anytime-anywhere service confirms the opportunity of delivering 5G Broadcast from geosynchronous satellites directly to smartphones. This advancement promises to open new services opportunities whilst enhancing information delivery to areas previously underserved by traditional cellular or terrestrial broadcast networks.

Qualcomm Technologies is at the forefront of the 5G broadcast industry, innovating the integration of satellite communications into the 5G network. Qualcomm Technologies participated in this technical trial. The trial used smartphone-form factor test devices equipped with Snapdragon® 5G Modem-RF systems, as well as commercial phones from OnePlus, both powered by Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF systems.

Astrum Mobile President and CTO, Dr. Hui Liu, said that“our trial provides a critical validation of the integration of 5G and satellite broadcasting, which marks a significant advancement in the mobile communications industry. Astrum Mobile's initiative to launch high-power, geosynchronous satellites will exploit the L-Band spectrum to deliver rich media content directly to mobile devices in the Asia Pacific region. As part of the 5G NTN, satellite-based Broadcast will transform the delivery of high-volume content to mobile handsets, making it more accessible and cost-effective on a global scale. We are excited to work with our partners on a technology that will revolutionize the way we access and consume media on the go.”

Qualcomm Technologies' Vice President of Technical Standards, Mr. Li Yan, said:“This trial is an important technical experiment completed in the Asia-Pacific region. Geosynchronous broadcast satellite with its wide coverage and flexible networking, it is expected to become an important application area of 5G Broadcast. Qualcomm Technologies will work with ecosystem partners to help traditional broadcast operators participate in the 3GPP 5G Broadcast evolution and actively promote the continuous development of 3GPP 5G satellite broadcast capabilities.”

Head of Technology of 5G-MAG, Dr. Jordi J. Gimenez, said: "...This trial of 5G Broadcast over satellite in the Asia-Pacific region is a new proof of the universality and global reach of 3GPP's media delivery systems and specifications, which allow blurring the boundaries between streaming and traditional broadcast to address 3GPP's mass market ecosystem."

President of Bitstem Europe, Klaus Kühnhamme, said:“I am very happy to see Bitstem as an important partner in the world's first 5G Broadcast technology trial based on GEO satellites. Bitstem will continue to provide technical support to 5G Broadcast operators."

Chief Innovation Officer of ORS Group, Dr. Johann Mika said:“As a leading innovator in 5G Broadcast technology, we are excited to support this groundbreaking trial with our Nakolos solution. It's fascinating to see that, alongside terrestrial applications, 5G Broadcast can also being successfully applied to satellite transmission. These advancements are setting new benchmarks for the efficiency and reach of media and information services, particularly in regions that have been difficult to connect.”

