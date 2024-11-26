Germany advices making metro stations bomb shelters

(MENAFN) The German is compiling a list of public buildings to be converted into bomb shelters in the event of a major conflict, particularly with Russia. This includes metro stations, underground car parks, and certain government buildings. Citizens will also be encouraged to convert their basements and garages into shelters. Once the list is finalized, an app will be made available to help Germans locate their nearest bunker. While the government did not directly link this move to the Ukraine war, it is believed to be a response to the perceived threat from Russia.



Germany once had over 2,000 bunkers dating back to the Cold War, though most have been decommissioned. Currently, 579 bunkers remain, with space for around 480,000 people, a small fraction of the country’s 84 million population. The plan to expand the network was agreed upon in June, but discussions intensified following recent missile strikes on Russian territory by Ukraine, supported by the US and France. Despite Ukraine's requests, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has refrained from sending German-made Taurus missiles to avoid escalating Germany’s involvement in the conflict. Meanwhile, Russia has warned of retaliatory strikes in response to attacks on its soil.

