From Ladki Bahin In Maharashtra To Odisha's Subhadra Yojana: Understanding Finances Behind Women-Centric Poll Doles

(MENAFN- Live Mint) During recent assembly in states like Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, etc, several parties kept cash transfer schemes for women as one of their poll promises.

In Maharashtra, the Ladki Bahin Yojana proved to be a game changer, playing a pivotal role in securing a landslide victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the recently held state assembly polls.

Beyond Maharashtra, similar women-centric schemes have helped political parties build a solid voter base in states like Karnataka, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha.



The financial cost of women-centric schemes

These women-centric cash schemes have emerged as a powerful tool for political parties to strengthen their voter base. While they also help offer additional income to women, most of these schemes add a huge chunk of debt to state governments.



As these schemes gain popularity, let's look at the financial cost of these schemes in different states.



Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behena Yojana

The BJP launched the scheme, which provides a monthly allowance of ₹1,250 in the Aadhaar-linked DBT-enabled bank account of women. The state government has allocated ₹18,984 crore for the scheme for the financial year 2024-25 (FY 24-25), a 29 per cent increase from the allocation of ₹14,716 crore made in the previous financial year.



Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana

Under the scheme, the government has promised ₹1,500 per month assistance to eligible women. According to PRS Legislative Research, the initiative is expected to cost the government around ₹46,000 crore yearly. The Mahayuti alliance had promised to increase the monthly allowance amount to ₹2,100 if it returns to power.