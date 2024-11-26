First Song From ‘Zero Se Restart’ Is About Journey Of Self-Discovery

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming movie“Zero Se Restart” have released the first song,“Chal Zero Pe Chalte Hain.”

The motivational number is sung by Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, and Swanand Kirkire. Composed by Shantanu Moitra, the inspirational lyrics are penned down by Swanand Kirkire. The makers took to their Instagram handle to share the song and wrote in the caption,“Chal zero pe chalte hai, chal yaar khudse phir milte hain #ChalZeroPeChalteHain Song out now!

#ZeroSeRestart in cinemas, 13th December!.”

The song conveys a profound message about starting afresh and the journey of self-discovery. With lyrics like“Chal zero pe chalte hai, chal yaar khudse phir milte hain,” it emphasizes the importance of embracing new beginnings and using them as foundations for personal growth.

The song was unveiled at a star-studded event which was a celebration of music and nostalgia.

Talking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared,“Zero Se Restart represents the human spirit of never giving up. This song encapsulates the essence of the film, and I hope that audiences find the strength to revisit their own 'zero moments' and'restart' from there.”

Speaking about the song, singer Shaan shared,“Being part of this song was deeply personal, as it brought me back to my 'zero moment' with Vidhu ji. Singing 'Chal Zero Pe Chalte Hain' took me down memory lane. I am sure it isn't just a melody; it's an emotion that will resonate with everyone who has faced challenges in life and emerged stronger.”

Shankar Mahadevan added,“This track brings together many emotions in a deeply moving composition. Music has always been a way to heal and inspire, and 'Chal Zero Pe Chalte Hain' does exactly that. I believe it will inspire people to embrace their own 'zero moments' with hope and vigour.”

"Zero Se Restart" stars Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr in the lead roles and is slated to hit theatres on December 13.