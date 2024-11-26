EU plays key role in securing climate deal at UN talks

(MENAFN) Baku – The European Union is seen as pivotal to securing an agreement at the UN climate talks in Baku by Friday. Acting as a bridge between China and less affluent nations, the EU’s role has gained prominence following the election of climate skeptic Donald Trump in the United States.



At COP29 in Azerbaijan, EU representatives have been quietly engaging with China while strengthening “high-ambition” coalitions with global south nations, such as Kenya and the Pacific island of Palau.



The EU’s 27 member states are already the largest contributors to international climate finance, providing 28.6 billion euros from public sources and 7.2 billion from private funding last year, according to the European Commission. This accounts for about one-third of the financial support pledged by wealthy countries to assist developing nations in addressing climate change.



With a commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, the EU shares a similar economic scale and historical greenhouse gas emissions footprint (12%) with China.



“We will continue to lead, to do our fair share, and even more than our fair share, as we’ve always done,” EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra informed journalists in Baku on Monday.

