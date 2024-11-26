Media reports US, Japan planning Taiwan contingency strategy

(MENAFN) The US and Japan are reportedly working on a joint military plan to prepare for potential tensions between China and Taiwan, according to Kyodo news agency. This plan includes the deployment of US and missiles to the Indo-Pacific region, with the US sending its Marine Littoral Regiment, equipped with HIMARS rocket systems, to the Nansei Islands near Taiwan. These marines would set up temporary bases and could quickly be deployed in small units if needed. The Japan Self-Defense Forces are expected to provide logistical support.



Additionally, the US plans to deploy a Multi-Domain Task Force, a long-range fire unit, to the Philippines. The US and the Philippines agreed in 2023 to expand US military presence on the islands, with these bases being used in case of a Taiwan-related emergency. The full plan is expected to be finalized next month, although the timeline for deployment is unclear. Neither Japan nor the US, nor the Philippines responded to requests for comments.



China has yet to comment on the report. Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province and has long threatened to use force to prevent Taiwan's independence. While the US, Japan, and the Philippines officially adhere to the One-China policy, they maintain close ties with Taiwan, with the US continuing to supply arms and promising military defense if Taiwan is attacked.

