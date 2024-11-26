Media reports Cyprus sharing confidential NATO plot with US

(MENAFN) Cyprus has reportedly shared a detailed plan with the US outlining how it can join despite objections from Turkey, according to the Greek newspaper Kathimerini. Cyprus, a former British colony divided since 1974 after Turkey's military intervention, has remained a point of tension between Greece and Turkey, both NATO members. President Nikos Christodoulides of Cyprus met with US President Joe Biden in late October and presented a roadmap to resolve the dispute with Turkey and secure NATO membership. The plan, which has reportedly received approval from the Biden administration, includes policy requests from Cyprus, such as the lifting of a longstanding arms trade embargo and increased US military training and infrastructure support.



The proposal also envisions greater military cooperation with the US, including the possible deployment of permanent US troops to Cyprus. The roadmap calls for a simultaneous effort to improve relations between Turkey and the European Union, as Turkey does not have formal diplomatic ties with Cyprus. While the UK maintains military bases on the island, Cyprus’ NATO membership remains a subject of debate, with supporters arguing that it could help reunite the island.

