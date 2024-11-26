Real Madrid confirms Vinicius Junior suffers from hamstring injury

(MENAFN) confirmed on Monday that Vinicius Junior has sustained a hamstring injury. The club's medical staff diagnosed the injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg after conducting tests. A statement from the team assured that Vinicius' recovery will be closely monitored, but no specific timeline for his return to action was provided.



This marks another injury setback for the Brazilian forward, who dealt with similar hamstring issues during the previous season. Vinicius has been a key player for Real Madrid, playing a pivotal role in the team’s successes in recent years. His injury is expected to disrupt his contributions for the time being, but the club remains hopeful for his swift recovery.



Vinicius Junior has enjoyed considerable success at Real Madrid, helping the team secure two UEFA Champions League titles, in 2022 and 2024, as well as three La Liga trophies. He has developed into one of the team's standout players, scoring 95 goals and providing 83 assists across 282 appearances, demonstrating his importance to the club's attacking lineup.



Fans and management alike will be hoping that Vinicius returns to full fitness as soon as possible, as the team continues to rely on his dynamic play and attacking prowess in their pursuit of more titles this season.

