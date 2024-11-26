Magic Eden (ME) Pre-Market Trading Goes Live On Bitget

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has announced introducing Magic Eden (ME) to its pre-market trading platform, allowing users to engage in ME transactions ahead of its official spot debut. The pre-market trading commenced on November 22, 2024, at 12:00 UTC, with the conclusion date yet to be determined. Details regarding the spot trading schedule and delivery timelines will be announced in due course.

Participants in the pre-market can access the ME/USDT trading pair through Bitget's platform. The pre-market trading framework offers two settlement methods: coin settlement and USDT settlement.

Magic Eden's ME token is designed to enhance a cross-chain ecosystem, facilitating seamless trading of multi-chain assets. The platform aims to attract a diverse user base from various public blockchains and infrastructures, promoting a unified trading experience. The total supply of ME tokens is capped at 1 billion.

Bitget's pre-market trading platform serves as an over-the-counter marketplace, enabling buyers and sellers to negotiate and execute trades for new tokens prior to their official listing. This setup allows participants to secure potential liquidity and agree on delivery terms in advance. Sellers are not required to possess the new tokens at the time of the transaction but must ensure delivery by the agreed-upon date to avoid penalties.

Bitget has become the go-to platform for crypto enthusiasts, offering an extensive range of over 800 coins and 900 trading pairs spanning ecosystems like Ethereum, Solana, Base, and more recently, TON. Since launching its pre-market trading platform in April 2024, Bitget has provided early access to more than 150 potential projects, including EigenLayer (EIGEN), Zerolend (ZERO), Notcoin (NOT), and ZkSync (ZKSYNC). The inclusion of ME in its handpicked range of tokens shows Bitget's focus on delivering access to forward-looking projects that align with the broader vision of Web3 development.

For more information on ME tokens, users can visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA, and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Disclaimer

Digital asset prices may fluctuate and experience price volatility. Only invest what users can afford to lose. The value of users' investment may be impacted and it is possible that users may not achieve their financial goals or be able to recover their principal investment. Users should always seek independent financial advice and consider their own financial experience and financial standing. Past performance is not a reliable measure of future performance. Bitget shall not be liable for any losses users may incur. Nothing here shall be construed as financial advice.

