Israeli Occupation Raids Birzeit University, West Bank, Arrests 2 Students

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Israeli forces arrested on Tuesday two Palestinian students after raiding Birzeit University near Ramallah.

The Israeli occupation forces and their trained dogs first invaded the campus, surrounded the students, then stormed the university with six military as they assaulted security guards and detained them, said a statement from the University.

The Israeli occupation forces stormed the Student Council building and arrested two Palestinian students, it added.

The statement noted that the raids and were part of the ongoing Israeli occupation's policy of destroying the educational life in Palestine, representing a clear violation of international laws.

At least 150 students have been arrested as the university's campus has been subjected to a repeated raids -- the latest occurred in September of this year -- this raid marked the 23rf of such incident since 2002, the statement said.

The University called on international human rights and academic institutions to support its efforts in fulfilling the educational journey as well as affirmed that these violations would not stop the University from continuing its academic, social, and humanitarian journey. (end)

